Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.19 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

