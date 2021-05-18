Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,014. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 131.28 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

