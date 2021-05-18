Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $62.95 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,669 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Dollar General worth $62,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $2,897,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $4,025,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock opened at $204.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.22. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.54.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.