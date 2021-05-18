Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 47,284 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,238,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,284 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $61,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after purchasing an additional 72,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 139,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 128,216 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,874 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,627,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,907,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 in the last three months. 33.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

