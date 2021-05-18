Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 124,764 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $60,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

