Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,776 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Sun Communities worth $66,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,372,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,997,000 after acquiring an additional 321,146 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 43,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $168.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

