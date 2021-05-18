Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,109 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $56,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Keystone Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $54.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

