Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Raised to $26.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

VCTR opened at $29.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $30.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Victory Capital by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

