VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Shares Down 0.7%

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.19 and last traded at $66.19. 25,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 59,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.35.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit