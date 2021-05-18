Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.64.

SLAB stock opened at $124.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 414.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

