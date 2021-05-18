Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 84,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.