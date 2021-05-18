Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $578,000 Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEE opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average is $69.72. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

