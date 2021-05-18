Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $660,000 Stock Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Ebix worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ebix during the first quarter valued at about $834,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebix by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBIX stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $869.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

