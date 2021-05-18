Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $610,000 in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,691,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,674,000 after buying an additional 1,519,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,603,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 96,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

