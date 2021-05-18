Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 500 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Mimecast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities cut their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens raised their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.67, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $753,550.00. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,500 shares of company stock worth $9,418,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

