Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFSC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 136,208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

