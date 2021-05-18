VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VirTra had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Shares of VirTra stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. VirTra has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 million, a PE ratio of -272.36 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

