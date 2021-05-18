VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VirTra had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

NASDAQ VTSI opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. VirTra has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 million, a PE ratio of -272.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

