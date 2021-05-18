Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VBIZF opened at $1.15 on Friday. Viva Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.
About Viva Biotech
Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Viva Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.