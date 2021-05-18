Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VBIZF opened at $1.15 on Friday. Viva Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

About Viva Biotech

Viva Biotech Holdings provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company develops structure based drug discovery, fragment based drug discovery, affinity selection mass spectrometry screening, and membrane protein targeted drug discovery platforms.

