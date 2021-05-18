Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 41,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,653. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

