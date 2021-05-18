Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 180.82 ($2.36).

LON:VOD traded down GBX 12.62 ($0.16) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 129.08 ($1.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,597,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,043,148. The firm has a market cap of £36.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.61. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.23%.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

