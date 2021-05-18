Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Insider Van Boxmeer Purchases 305,000 Shares

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

LON VOD opened at GBX 132.54 ($1.73) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The company has a market cap of £37.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 180.82 ($2.36).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

