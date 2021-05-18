Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Insider Van Boxmeer Purchases 305,000 Shares

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

LON VOD opened at GBX 132.54 ($1.73) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The company has a market cap of £37.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 180.82 ($2.36).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit