Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Insider Van Boxmeer Purchases 305,000 Shares

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).
LON VOD opened at GBX 132.54 ($1.73) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The company has a market cap of £37.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.16.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.23%.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
