VoteCoin Market Cap Achieves $56,313.51 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $56,313.51 and approximately $128.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.12 or 0.00583095 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00204637 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.49 or 0.00262242 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003612 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 130,973,375 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

