VouchForMe Market Capitalization Achieves $284,631.28 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. VouchForMe has a market cap of $284,631.28 and $965.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded 59.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00100022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $644.09 or 0.01496991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00064963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00119272 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.