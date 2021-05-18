vSlice (VSL) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 18th. One vSlice coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, vSlice has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. vSlice has a total market capitalization of $113,681.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00094454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00022530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $623.24 or 0.01464489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00119110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00063694 BTC.

vSlice Profile

vSlice (CRYPTO:VSL) is a coin. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 coins. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io . The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio

According to CryptoCompare, “vSlice is a token issued on the Ethereum blockchain. It represents a piece in the ownership of the vDice gambling dapp and its revenue. This token will issue dividends produced by the gambling fees charged on vDice, which is a fully decentralized version of SatoshiDICE for Ether betting. “

Buying and Selling vSlice

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

