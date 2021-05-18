W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley comprises 1.8% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.1% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,245 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB stock opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

