Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 3,428 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 55.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in The Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $227.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.66.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.04.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

