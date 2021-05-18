Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $211.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $196.70 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

