Wade G W & Inc. Increases Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Shares of STT stock opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $28.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 130.24%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

