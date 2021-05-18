Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,816 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.48 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.04 and its 200 day moving average is $141.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.