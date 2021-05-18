Warehouse REIT’s (WHR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Warehouse REIT stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 137 ($1.79). The stock had a trading volume of 701,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,457. The company has a market capitalization of £582.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.66. Warehouse REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 100.50 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24.

In related news, insider Stephen Barrow bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

