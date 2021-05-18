Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.00

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.58, with a volume of 572716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,799,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after buying an additional 120,842 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Washington Federal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Washington Federal by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after buying an additional 200,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Washington Federal by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 76,382 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

