Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities lowered Watkin Jones to an “add” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

WJG stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 242 ($3.16). The company had a trading volume of 514,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,990. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 230.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 197.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74. The company has a market cap of £619.91 million and a P/E ratio of 29.51. Watkin Jones has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 248 ($3.24).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

