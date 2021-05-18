Watts Water Technologies, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

WTS opened at $135.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.80 and a 200-day moving average of $121.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 27.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 314,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,399,000 after buying an additional 67,015 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $1,070,905.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,232. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

