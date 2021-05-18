Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $0.22. Wayfair reported earnings of $3.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $10.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

W has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.52.

NYSE:W traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.42. 1,500,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.61, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $144.51 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.42.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.34, for a total transaction of $241,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,588,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,941 shares in the company, valued at $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,290,691. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

