Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 172 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

Shares of IQV opened at $231.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 254.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.13. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.18 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

