Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $37,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 610 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,977 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,827,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.14.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.