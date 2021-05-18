Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

