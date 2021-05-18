Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dover by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $150.33 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $88.26 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.62. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

