Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 288 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 182,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $4,128,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 40,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $112.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,749. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

