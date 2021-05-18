Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 676.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $192.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.92 and a 12 month high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.