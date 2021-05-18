Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MasTec (MTZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MasTec (NYSE: MTZ):

5/10/2021 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $114.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $140.00.

5/10/2021 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $118.00 to $133.00.

4/21/2021 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $103.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $103.00 to $118.00.

MTZ stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,153. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $152,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

