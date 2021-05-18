Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

ANTM stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.44. The company had a trading volume of 843,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,161. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.39. The company has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after acquiring an additional 244,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,857,000 after acquiring an additional 180,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after buying an additional 106,902 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

