Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CACI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.91.

Shares of CACI opened at $259.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.51 and its 200-day moving average is $243.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CACI International has a 12 month low of $190.16 and a 12 month high of $266.31.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CACI International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in CACI International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,681,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

