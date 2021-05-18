Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $596.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $344.64 and a twelve month high of $633.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $604.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.28.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

