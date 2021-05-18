Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 408,746 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 408,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,510,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 65,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,801,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

