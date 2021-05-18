Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 43,286 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,958,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.05. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $188.11 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The firm has a market cap of $181.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

