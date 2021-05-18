Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $25.15 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 325,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,149,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,161,915. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

