Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,141 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,141 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $483.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.44 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $231.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

