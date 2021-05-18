Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 38,068 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $299.48. 5,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,995. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.65 and a 200 day moving average of $224.21. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $138.45 and a 12 month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

